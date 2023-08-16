Tredje AP fonden Sells 179,570 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179,570 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.