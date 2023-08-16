Tredje AP fonden Sells 8,464 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Roblox by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $446,947.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,169,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $446,947.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,169,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,426,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.