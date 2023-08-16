Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) & Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Financial Analysis

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Financial and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 11.33% 6.43% 0.94% Eagle Bancorp 23.63% 10.79% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triumph Financial and Eagle Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $431.14 million 3.61 $102.31 million $2.01 33.25 Eagle Bancorp $448.27 million 1.65 $140.93 million $4.20 5.88

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Financial. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

80.4% of Triumph Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Triumph Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Triumph Financial and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 1 4 2 0 2.14 Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Triumph Financial currently has a consensus target price of $63.29, indicating a potential downside of 5.30%. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.60%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc., a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

