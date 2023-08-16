Twin Tree Management LP Invests $23.56 Million in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 467,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $23,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 509,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,902. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

