TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Up to $21.04

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $21.49. TXO Partners shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 6,998 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 18.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 125.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

