Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,522. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

