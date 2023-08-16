U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

