U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.89. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

