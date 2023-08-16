U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

