Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $160.01

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $160.01 and last traded at $160.01, with a volume of 11465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average of $215.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

