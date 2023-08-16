Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,857 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.53% of Ulta Beauty worth $145,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

