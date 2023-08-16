Umicore SA (UMICY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Umicore Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UMICY opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

