Umicore SA (UMICY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.
Umicore Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of UMICY opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.
Umicore Company Profile
