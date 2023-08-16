UniBot (UNIBOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.03 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One UniBot token can now be bought for about $193.30 or 0.00662224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $193.30 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 182.78605988 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $14,381,300.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

