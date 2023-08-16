Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $108.60 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00019921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $108.60 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00270076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013652 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000462 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.86331172 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 774 active market(s) with $92,775,033.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

