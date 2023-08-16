Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.47

Shares of Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.
Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.47 million during the quarter.
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
