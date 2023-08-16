US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Up 3.9%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.43. Approximately 1,352,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,012,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

