US Student Housing REIT (ASX:USQ) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

US Student Housing REIT (ASX:USQ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 20th.
US Student Housing REIT Price Performance
US Student Housing REIT Company Profile
US Student Housing REIT operates as a multi-family residential REIT company. It provides renting and operating own or leased real estate properties. The company is based in Melbourne, Australia.
