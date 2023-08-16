V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 355,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,217,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $662,130.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.05, for a total value of $442,100.00.

On Monday, August 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total transaction of $430,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

CorVel Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,492. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $135.81 and a 52 week high of $227.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.45.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 432.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CorVel

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.