V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $662,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 352,534 shares in the company, valued at $77,807,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.05, for a total transaction of $442,100.00.

On Monday, August 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total transaction of $430,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $5.01 on Tuesday, reaching $224.78. 56,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,492. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.45. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.81 and a fifty-two week high of $227.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

Featured Stories

