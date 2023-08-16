V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Up 3.4%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $53.31. 20,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 73,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.
VVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $977.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.
