Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on September 29th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.
Valley National Bancorp Price Performance
VLYPP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. 14,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,014. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $26.91.
About Valley National Bancorp
