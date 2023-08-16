VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises 0.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 576,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,815,000 after purchasing an additional 224,721 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 754,171 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 71,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 461,739 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

