VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Stock Position Lifted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,403,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,861 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,849,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,957 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after acquiring an additional 96,355 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 240,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 145,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. 151,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.