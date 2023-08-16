Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. 2,489,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,845,356. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.