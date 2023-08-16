Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $511,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 211,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 68,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 307,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 564,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,611. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

