Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 310,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

