Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.59. 310,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,571. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

