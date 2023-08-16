Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. 846,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,908. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

