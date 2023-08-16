Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lowered by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 23.9% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aufman Associates Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day moving average of $194.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.