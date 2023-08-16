Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $677,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $198.08. The stock had a trading volume of 234,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,711. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.