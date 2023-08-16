Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. now owns 331,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.56. 1,726,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,222. The firm has a market cap of $309.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.72.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

