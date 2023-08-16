Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.90 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $43.45 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000553 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

