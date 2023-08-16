Verge Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $59.78 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,123.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00268165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.21 or 0.00752796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00534056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00056365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00113249 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,856,307 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

