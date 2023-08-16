Verge (XVG) Price Down 16.4% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $58.87 million and $6.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,869.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00255979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $204.94 or 0.00709900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00529904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00055340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00106986 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,860,350 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

