Veritas Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,885,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284,700 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up about 3.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $452,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Down 1.4 %

Catalent stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 568,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,135. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.46, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,889 shares of company stock worth $89,248. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalent

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.