Veritas Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 5.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 1.33% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $777,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,828 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.62. 465,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,178. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

