Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 35,044 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,044 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,924,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after buying an additional 562,781 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.5% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 474,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $1,039,051,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 936,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,698. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

