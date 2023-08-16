Veritas Asset Management LLP Takes Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,356,000. H World Group makes up about 0.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.66% of H World Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 119,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in H World Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,235,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in H World Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 348,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -414.55 and a beta of 1.02. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

