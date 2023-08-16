Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.53.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 142,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 255,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3,750.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,459,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $145,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,817 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Verizon Communications by 66.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,089,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 436,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 128,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

