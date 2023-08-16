Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.44 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $97,037.04 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,819.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00257252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.04 or 0.00717970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00534744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00056091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00107924 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,424,060 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

