Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 34.6% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $86,804.08 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,130.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.80 or 0.00270519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.29 or 0.00766505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00535954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00056766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00115025 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,419,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.