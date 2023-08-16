Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Position Reduced by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,665 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Vertex worth $29,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vertex by 100.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,861,260.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,861,260.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $187,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,698,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,855,432. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

