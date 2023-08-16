ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.13

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 59909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.
ViacomCBS Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
