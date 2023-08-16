Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.81. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 5,614,911 shares traded.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 424.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,618,000 after buying an additional 1,229,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,546,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,874,000 after purchasing an additional 558,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

