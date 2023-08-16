Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore Sells 122,662 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephanie Zapata Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of Vistra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52.

VST traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. 3,258,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,586. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

