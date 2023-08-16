VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of VNRX opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. Equities analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in VolitionRx by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,755,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 498,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VolitionRx by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 172,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VolitionRx by 668.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,066 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VolitionRx during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

