Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. 2,355,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,843. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.