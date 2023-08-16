Vow (VOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $301.24 Million

Vow (VOW) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $301.24 million and $21,697.97 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

