Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $87.82 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00011115 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $87.82 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00014030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,076.56 or 1.00028513 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.31534918 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $7,474,011.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

