Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.69. 277,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 601,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WNC

Wabash National Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,196,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 364,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,801 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.